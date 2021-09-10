UPDATE: Janesville police investigation of woman's death continues

Sep. 9—JANESVILLE — Word on the cause of a woman's death in her west-side home early Thursday would have to wait, police said.

Lt. Chad Pearson of the police detectives said Thursday afternoon that he doesn't believe there is any danger to the public, and police "are not actively looking for anybody at this point."

At the same time, Pearson said he could not yet rule out the possibility that someone caused the 53-year-old's death.

"We've spoken to everybody she had been in contact with. They've been cooperative, and we've since released them. We're going to try to determine how she ended up with the injuries we found on her," Pearson said early Thursday afternoon.

Pearson described the injuries as including "considerable bruising and other marks that are concerning." He would not elaborate.

Pearson said police found no evidence of a break-in or of any evident use of a weapon, although he could not rule out the involvement of a weapon.

Key information on the cause of injuries and death could result from an autopsy scheduled Friday in Madison, Pearson indicated.

A member of the woman's household found her not breathing in her bedroom in the 500 block of South Academy Street and called authorities shortly before 1 a.m., Thursday, Pearson said, adding she was dead when police arrived.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's office controls the release of names of those who have died. The department typically releases names after loved ones are notified and an autopsy is completed, unless investigators ask that the release be postponed.