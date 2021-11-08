Janesville police officer injured in struggle with suspect

Nov. 8—A Janesville police officer was sent to Mercy Hospital on Sunday, after a struggle with a suspect resulted in serious back injuries. He was later released from the hospital after being treated, but still remains out of work as of Monday.

In a release by the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a possible domestic violence disturbance at 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 7. The initial disturbance allegedly occurred in a vehicle in the parking lot of the River Flats apartment complex at 200 N. Jackson St.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the occupants and determined the male occupant was the suspect in question. The occupant, Ryan Montcalm, 34, of Janesville, was arrested for suffocation/strangulation as acts of domestic violence. During the arrest, Montcalm resisted and proceeded to fight the officers. After all parties fell to the ground, the officers used pepper spray to control Montcalm.

Despite being sprayed, Montcalm remained uncontrollable until additional officers came to the scene for assistance. Paramedics also arrived to help control Montcalm and address his medical needs.

After the situation was under control, it was determined one of the officers sustained a back injury during the fight and was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment. Montcalm was also taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains currently.

In addition to being arrested and charged for the domestic violence incident, Montcalm was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing an officer and causing substantial injury to a police officer.