Janesville police release results of summer crosswalk enforcement

Oct. 11—JANESVILLE — Janesville police monitoring four crosswalks in the city found that 85% of motorists stopped for a pedestrian or bicyclist crossing the roadway, according to a Sunday police department news release.

The release said police officers made 83 traffic stops for motorists failing to yield, which resulted in 62 warnings and 21 citations.

The four-hour crosswalk enforcement operations were conducted over the summer, utilizing grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, according to the release. Specific dates weren't provided in the release.

According to the release, the goal of the operation was to educate motorists of their responsibilities when encountering people crossing the roadway and to enforce egregious violations.

The locations were:

* Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road.

* The first block of South Main Street.

* Court and River streets.

* The 900 block of Beloit Avenue near Dawson Ball Fields.

According to the release, the police department utilized plainclothes officers along with normal pedestrian and bicyclist traffic at the designated locations to identify motorists who failed to yield to those crossing the roadway. Those stopped for violations were given an educational pamphlet on their responsibilities when encountering a pedestrian or bicyclist crossing the roadway.

The statistical information from the operation was shared with the city of Janesville's Engineering Division, according to the release, and it might might be used to help identify what, if any, special signage, signal or design changes might be needed to improve pedestrian safety at the specific crossings monitored during these operations.