Janesville police remind residents to lock up after reported vehicle thefts

May 19—JANESVILLE — Four vehicle thefts were reported the last several nights, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

All vehicles have been recovered. Police are investigating the thefts but found the victims in every theft had left vehicle doors unlocked with the keys inside, according to the release.

The police department is reminding residents to begin nightly lock up as the weather warms. Residents should:

* Lock doors and windows.

* Lock sheds and out buildings.

* Close garage doors.

* Secure vehicle, remove keys and all valuables.

* Turn on exterior lights at residences.

* Make sure exterior security equipment is functioning properly.

* Contact police about suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about recent vehicle thefts or vehicle break-ins should call the police department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can be texted to 274637 by typing JACS plus a message.