Janesville police report man arrested on second car theft in three months

Frank Schultz, The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·2 min read

Aug. 19—JANESVILLE — Police report arresting a Janesville man in a car-theft incident Wednesday, four days after he was released from jail, where he was being held on a similar charge.

Patrick J. Ryan, 46, escaped from police in a short car chase Wednesday, but police later arrested him in a parking lot at Main and Racine streets, according to a police news release.

A Janesville resident reported his Mitsubishi Outlander SUV stolen Tuesday, and the next day, that vehicle was reported to be following an Amazon delivery truck in an attempt to steal delivered packages, according to the release.

Officers spotted the SUV at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, tried to stop it and chased it before breaking off the chase "due to safety concerns for the community," the release states.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the department's Street Crimes Unit spotted the vehicle near Centerway and Parker Drive and followed it covertly until it stopped in the parking lot. Officers then blocked the vehicle with a squad car and took Ryan into custody without incident, according to the release.

Officers searched the SUV and found stolen items from Janesville and surrounding areas in Rock County, according to the release. Some of the items were linked to victims. Police are still looking for the owners of other items.

Ryan posted a $1,000 bond Aug. 13 to gain release from jail, where he had been held since May 16 on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of concealing stolen property.

Ryan pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges.

Ryan has a rural Edgerton address listed in court documents. Police believe he has been living in Janesville recently and might have been homeless, said Sgt. Aaron Dammen of the street-crimes unit.

Wednesday, police arrested Ryan on driving while intoxicated, fleeing, driving a motor vehicle without owner consent, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and a probation violation.

The investigation will likely result in more property-crime charges, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in "bomb threat" near Library of Congress in police custody

    U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday said the suspect in an "active bomb threat investigation" surrendered and is in custody after an hours-long standoff. The latest: USCP chief Tom Manger said that they do not yet know whether the vehicle has explosives and will be conducting a sweep for the next few hours. The suspect, identified by Manger as Floyd Ray Roseberry, has "some criminal history" in North Carolina, and gave up without resistance, Manger said. There is no indication he was working with an

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Forensic nurse who examined woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault: 'I had never seen that before'

    The nurse, Kelly Valencia, described the bruising on the woman's genitals as "red and purple." She said on Tuesday that "it was frankly alarming."

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›

  • Mom kills hospitalized teen with special needs in fight over crayons, Florida cops say

    Mom kills teen daughter with special needs in her hospital bed, Florida police say

  • A Capitol Riot Sentencing Got Derailed After New Videos Surfaced Hours Before The Hearing

    Robert Reeder pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, but new videos appeared to show him attacking police.View Entire Post ›

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • ‘It’s not very church-like.’ SC woman evicted from church-owned house after 25 years

    At the end of July, the 76-year-old woman, her sons and a friend had to collect what belongings they could from the yard of a Columbia home where she lived for decades. “For them to put her out in COVID season, I don’t know where God is in this matter.”

  • 2 women dead after shooting at Indiana automotive plant, authorities say; suspect arrested

    A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant, authorities said.

  • Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

    A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up to 25 years, including a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2, on state attempted murder charges in the Dec. 9, 2019, attacks in Des Moines. In a separate federal proceeding, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in prison, or 25 years and four months.

  • D.C. judge reverses magistrate who ordered Fort Worth Capitol riot suspect’s release

    Thomas Ballard, 35, assaulted law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol with a table top and baton on Jan. 6, authorities alleged.

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen

    An autopsy from the Franklin County coroner’s office has revealed Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times when she was killed […] The post Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer

    A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him. The judge said the woman’s petition asking for the domestic violence restraining order was “materially misleading.”

  • Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

    A family of three who had been reported missing was found dead along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Adrian Thomas of KPGE-TV reports from Mariposa, California.

  • Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

    In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another five, including Jon-Adrian Velazquez. A pardon wipes away a conviction, while a commutation shortens a sentence but lets the conviction stand.