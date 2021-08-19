Janesville police report man arrested on second car theft in three months

Aug. 19—JANESVILLE — Police report arresting a Janesville man in a car-theft incident Wednesday, four days after he was released from jail, where he was being held on a similar charge.

Patrick J. Ryan, 46, escaped from police in a short car chase Wednesday, but police later arrested him in a parking lot at Main and Racine streets, according to a police news release.

A Janesville resident reported his Mitsubishi Outlander SUV stolen Tuesday, and the next day, that vehicle was reported to be following an Amazon delivery truck in an attempt to steal delivered packages, according to the release.

Officers spotted the SUV at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, tried to stop it and chased it before breaking off the chase "due to safety concerns for the community," the release states.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the department's Street Crimes Unit spotted the vehicle near Centerway and Parker Drive and followed it covertly until it stopped in the parking lot. Officers then blocked the vehicle with a squad car and took Ryan into custody without incident, according to the release.

Officers searched the SUV and found stolen items from Janesville and surrounding areas in Rock County, according to the release. Some of the items were linked to victims. Police are still looking for the owners of other items.

Ryan posted a $1,000 bond Aug. 13 to gain release from jail, where he had been held since May 16 on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of concealing stolen property.

Ryan pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges.

Ryan has a rural Edgerton address listed in court documents. Police believe he has been living in Janesville recently and might have been homeless, said Sgt. Aaron Dammen of the street-crimes unit.

Wednesday, police arrested Ryan on driving while intoxicated, fleeing, driving a motor vehicle without owner consent, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and a probation violation.

The investigation will likely result in more property-crime charges, police said.