Janesville police seek suspect, worry about violence potential

Aug. 13—JANESVILLE — Janesville police say they're worried about the potential for violence from a man who they say stole pepper spray soon after being released from jail on bond in a previous case.

Dillon Dutcher, 29, of 1154 N. Sumac St., Janesville, was released from jail Tuesday after he posted a $500 bond in a burglary case in Rock County Court.

Police say two days later, Dutcher stole over $300 of merchandise from Walmart, including two cans of pepper spray.

Only Dutcher knows what the pepper spray is for, but the fact that he is accused of struggling with a homeowner during a Janesville burglary on Aug. 8 and that he dropped two guns he had taken on his way out of the house, raises a suspicion that he could be armed next time he breaks into a house, said Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan.

"It just raises a lot of red flags for us, and we certainly want to get him back in custody on these new charges, just for the safety of the community," Sheridan said.

"Dutcher was also being sought for the burglary to Hair Designs by Phil on Excalibur Drive and the damage to four other businesses, which occurred on July 26, 2021," police said in an earlier news release.

Police also pointed to Dutcher's arrest on domestic violence charges in June charges of theft and criminal damage after a car wash was broken into in July.

Dutcher has not been convicted for any of these incidents. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a live-streamed hearing to the misdemeanor domestic violence charges.