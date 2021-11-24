UPDATE: Janesville police seeking suspect in bank robbery

Nov. 23—Janesville police are investigating a robbery that took place this morning at First Community Credit Union, 2701 Pontiac Drive, in Janesville.

According to a Janesville Police Department news release, a male suspect approached a teller at approximately 9:24 a.m. with a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money. He claimed he had a gun, though no weapon was displayed during the robbery. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the bank on foot, heading southbound on Pontiac Street.

With the assistance of a police dog from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, officers tracked the suspect to a nearby apartment complex, but were unable to locate him.

An investigation is ongoing by Janesville detectives. Anyone with information are asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.

This story could be updated.