Janesville police: Victim needed surgery after stabbing to stomach

Aug. 28—JANESVILLE — Authorities say a man is being held in jail after a stabbing Friday in downtown Janesville left another person hospitalized with a stab wound to the stomach.

Janesville police said in an alert that officers found 46-year-old Janesville resident Willie C. Jenkins with "fresh blood" on his arm Friday while officers were investigating a stabbing reported in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Authorities haven't given further details behind what led to the stabbing, but police said one person had a stab wound in the abdomen. The person was later given emergency surgery for injuries at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

Police haven't said whether the victim is male or female, but officers said they believe Jenkins and the person stabbed know each other.

Jenkins on Saturday was still being held in Rock County jail on one count of felony first-degree reckless injury, police said, and the investigation continues.