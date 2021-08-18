Janesville send SWAT on sex assault investigation

Aug. 17—JANESVILLE — SWAT teams raided a west-side residence Tuesday afternoon as part of a sex assault investigation, Janesville police said.

The search warrant raid came at 1:30 p.m. at 1112 W. Wall St. with Janesville SWAT officers backed up by a Beloit SWAT team, according to a news release.

The action was the result of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault Monday.

"Early information suggested the suspects involved may have been armed during the assault," the release states.

Officers searched the residence and found no one home, but police did detain "persons of interest" Tuesday and don't believe there's any danger to the public, said Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner.

"It is still early in the investigation, and more information may be released at a later time," the release states.