Janesville teen pleads guilty to two sexual assaults

Oct. 17—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man is likely to avoid a prison sentence in the sexual assaults of two underage teens, although he will likely serve some time in jail as part of probation.

Cody Voegeli Clark, 19, of 4510 E. Tomahawk Lane, Janesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Rock County Court on Friday.

As part of a plea agreement announced in court Friday, the prosecution agreed not to argue for a prison sentence. Each of the counts carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

Defense attorney Scott McCarthy requested Clark's bond be revoked so he could go to jail immediately after Friday's hearing to accumulate jail credit on his eventual sentence.

Judge Barbara McCrory ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Dec. 21.

Clark is accused of sexual contact with a girl under age 16 in June 2020. The criminal complaint indicates the contact involved groping.

In the second case in March 2021, the assault included sexual intercourse with a girl under age 15.

Clark had been released on a signature bond in the first case, and he violated that bond by committing the second offense. Charges of bail jumping were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

In both cases, the girls had communicated with Clark through Snapchat before the assaults.