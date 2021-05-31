Janesville woman arrested in fourth-offense intoxicated driving

May 31—JANESVILLE — Authorities say a Janesville woman is in custody on her fourth intoxicated driving offense after she was seen driving recklessly without a license on Sunday morning.

Sharon M. Foreman, 43, Janesville, was being held Sunday at the Rock County jail after police said she failed a field sobriety test at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Janesville, according to a release from the Janesville Police Department.

Foreman seemed intoxicated during the traffic stop, and a blood test is pending, police said.