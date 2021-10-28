Janesville woman found after getting in contact with family

Oct. 28—Janesville police are no longer looking for a woman who was reported missing Oct. 15.

According to a sergeant with the Janesville Police Department, Connie Teubert Gorman was discovered after a member of her family made contact with her, sometime on or around Oct. 22, and determined she was in no danger.

Gorman was initially reported as being missing after close friends and family said they had not spoken with her for over a week.

No further information about Gorman's discovery is available at this time.