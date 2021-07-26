Janesville woman suspected of sixth-offense OWI

Jul. 25—A Janesville woman was arrested on suspicion of a sixth operating-while-intoxicated offense after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning.

Police were investigating a reported hit-and-run in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, when a Janesville police officer saw a vehicle that appeared to be leaving a fluid trail, according to a police news release. When the officer got behind the car, it began speeding away, and the officer pursued, according to the release.

The suspect vehicle "drove around and through" a trailer park between Jackson Street and Beloit Avenue in Janesville at speeds up to 55 mph, according to the release. After about five minutes, the driver, Alexandra A. Kjell, 25, of Janesville, turned onto a dead-end street, where the pursuing officer boxed her in, according to the release.

Police said officers detected the odor of intoxicants on Kjell and that she showed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing. She was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail with toxicology results pending.

Kjell and her car were not involved in the reported hit-and-run crash police were initially investigating, according to the news release.