Janet Hubert slams Phylicia Rashad’s Cosby tweet, claims she knows other accusers

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert slammed fellow famous TV mom Rashad, tweeting “what are you thinking!!!”

Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Janet Hubert, slammed fellow iconic TV mom Phylicia Rashad over her stance on Bill Cosby‘s prison release from a Pennsylvania state prison.

Actress Janet Hubert and Phylicia Rashad (Photo: The Real/Getty Images)

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!!” Hubert wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the sh*t shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!”

Hubert included a GIF of herself as Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

She then added, “I would have said he’s old, he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man! pic.twitter.com/9mHtuEYLgk — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) June 30, 2021

As people responded to the tweet asking Hubert why she never came forward sooner, she replied, “Oh but I have you just didn’t bother to listen because you all were [too] busy beating my a*s over Fresh Prince sh*t.”

Hubert replied to another tweet noting that she was unafraid to send the tweet. She wrote, “I fear nothing… not even death. I was murdered but I didn’t die! Fear what does it bring…cowards that has never been my way. I agree with you…I pray when we old heads die out the youth will find a new way. Money ain’t everything, it cannot buy happiness nor truth!”

I fear nothing… not even death. I was murdered but I didn't die! Fear what does it bring…cowards that has never been my way. I agree with you…I pray when we old heads die out the youth will find a new way. Money ain't everything, it cannot buy happiness nor truth! — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) July 1, 2021

Hubert was addressing a controversial tweet from Rashad where she addressed Cosby’s release writing, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected.” The tweet included a photo of Cosby.

A few hours after the initial tweet, Rashad wrote, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

As previously reported, Hubert conducted an interview in February with PopViewers, a new Black-owned pop culture app, where she talked about her mental state after leaving the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saying, “There were moments that I felt so broken, so low…I didn’t know what I could do. There were moments where I wanted to die.”

