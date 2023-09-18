Janet Testerman reflects as Knoxville City Council term nears end | Georgiana Vines

Janet Testerman has three more months on Knoxville City Council after spending much of her life in politics, either as the daughter of a former Knoxville mayor or in civic and public office herself.

She suffered what she acknowledges was a bruising defeat in 2022 when she lost to Elaine Davis in the Republican primary to succeed state Rep. Eddie Mannis when he did not seek re-election. Davis defeated Democrat Greg Kaplan for a two-year term.

“I’m going through a self-evaluation,” Testerman said on Sept. 6 over iced drinks at Back Roads Coffee off Sutherland Avenue. “I don’t know whether I’m out of politics for good. I’m leaving myself open for opportunities as they present themselves.”

She said she’s become depressed over the way “no one wants a bridge builder” in politics in general. “No one wants to come together to make change. It’s all agenda-driven.” The current crisis over a housing shortage and fair-market housing is an example of what she’s talking about, she said. Take the use of Section 8 vouchers, which can be used to assist targeted groups with their housing. But in places where housing can be built for vouchers to be used, there are protesters who say the housing will result in more traffic and crime. Testerman sees that as “fear factors,” she said.

Jane Testerman says the biggest factor in deciding not to seek a second term on Knoxville City Council is what she described as “heavy lifting” at Young-Williams Animal Center, where she is CEO.

“I wish I had my dad for his advice,” she added. Her father, Kyle Testerman, who served terms as mayor in 1972-76 and 1984-88, died eight years ago.

Janet Testerman acknowledged that some people had talked to her about running against Davis again but that is not her plan, she said.

Davis is a conservative Republican who backed legislation to eliminate citywide runoffs in district elections and have runoffs only in districts — a move strongly opposed earlier this year by the present City Council and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, became Senate sponsor. Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, was able to get the law amended to begin in 2025. There was disagreement among community groups over whether the setup helps or hurts minority candidates, but there was agreement it was believed that the legislation would help elect Republicans in predominantly Democratic Knoxville. Davis also introduced legislation to eliminate early voting, then backed off when bipartisan criticism developed.

Knoxville’s elections are nonpartisan, although the political persuasions of candidates and officeholders are generally known.

When elected to council in 2019, Testerman said she didn’t go in with an agenda. “I’ve been passionate about the big advantages of economic development and capturing opportunities for jobs,” she said. The Tennessee Smokies baseball stadium project east of the Old City is an example of what she’s talking about.

Testerman, 54, said the biggest factor in deciding not to seek a second term is what she described as “heavy lifting” at Young-Williams Animal Center, where she is CEO. She and her staff of 91 employees are taking the city and county animal control units and consolidating them into the animal center operation early in 2024.

Testerman is a graduate of Webb School of Knoxville, got a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and has a master’s degree in strategic communications from American University in Washington, D.C. She’s worked for Scripps magazines and Scripps Networks. On a personal level, she is married to Joey Creswell and has two stepdaughters, Georgie and Ellie, both students at Auburn University.

She and her husband are about to move into a new condo in West Chase, where her mother, Janet Testerman Crossley, also lives.

Her term ends Dec. 21. The two candidates in the Nov. 7 general election to succeed her are Debbie Helsley and R. Bentley Marlow.

∎ PLANS TO REMEMBER CAMERON: A celebration of life for Cameron Brooks, long-time local Democratic Party official, former labor organizer, Realtor and candidate for at-large Seat A on Knoxville City Council, will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Parish Hall at St. James Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Broadway.

Cameron Brooks is photographed in the Knox News photo studio on Friday, July 28, 2023.

It’s considered private with invitations being sent to family and friends, but the location has been changed from the Beck Cultural Exchange Center because of the anticipated crowd. The church is where Brooks and his husband, Wes Knott, had their marriage blessed shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the validity of same-sex marriage in 2015.

Brooks, 45, died Sept. 1 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. After being treated for a recent diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, he developed advanced sepsis following the first round of treatment, a statement said. He first announced the diagnosis in mid-August, explaining he began experiencing a debilitating medical condition in which he began to lose strength in his legs, among other things. He vowed to stay in the race, although not able to campaign like he wished.

“I remain committed to giving working people a voice on City Council,” he said in a statement. He came in second in the City Council race against incumbent Lynne Fugate, which would have put him in the Nov. 7 runoff election had he lived. Under state law, his name will not be on the ballot because of his death, elections administrator Chris Davis has said.

His last campaign financial disclosure statement on Aug. 21 showed he had $24,800.65 in his account, with a loan of $11,600. Davis said Brooks’ campaign manager, the Rev. Harold Middlebrook, is responsible for the distribution of the money.

∎ JOHNSON’S OFF & RUNNING: State Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024, will the main speaker at the Knox County Democratic Party’s annual Truman Day dinner on Oct. 27 at the Downtown Hilton, 501 W. Church Ave. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:40 p.m.

Supporters gather around state Rep. Gloria Johnson as she announces her run for state Senate at Savage Gardens in Fountain City Sept. 5.

Reservations are $80 per person, or a table for $800. Sponsors, at levels ranging from $100 to $5,000, will be invited to a pre-reception cocktail hour with Johnson and other speakers and elected officials. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to actblue.com/donate/trumanday2023.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s first Knoxville fundraiser of her Senate campaign will be 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Holly's Gourmet Market and Cafe. Tickets are $100 each. At 5 p.m., a reception will be held with with contributors at different levels from $500 to $6,600. To RSVp or get information, contact Addie@triumphstrategies.com.

∎ JUSTICE’S CEREMONY: New Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Dwight E. Tarwater has a reputation as a serious trial lawyer, but his sense of humor was evident when Gov. Bill Lee performed a ceremonial investiture on Sept. 12 at the Tennessee Theatre before other justices and friends.

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Dwight Tarwater acknowledges applause after he was sworn in by Gov. Bill Lee on Sept. 12 at the Tennessee Theatre.

“May it please the Court, I am Dwight Tarwater of the Knoxville Bar. It was a great privilege to be before you, and it's a bigger honor to sit beside you. I look forward to the next mountain that we can climb together,” Tarwater said, utilizing the traditional opening line stated by attorneys addressing the Court for oral argument. “I will work hard and be fair. And I promise you, Governor, I will uphold the oath I just took. I won't let you down, and I won't let Tennessee down,” Tarwater said. His comments were provided in a release from the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Besides his trial work as a Knoxville lawyer, Tarwater was general counsel to former Gov. Bill Haslam in 2014-19. He was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice by the Tennessee legislature in March and his term began Sept. 1. He succeeds Sharon G. Lee, who retired Aug. 31.

