What Is Janet Yellen’s Net Worth?

Dawn Allcot
·1 min read
One might hope the incoming treasury secretary would be good with money.

Janet Yellen’s Net Worth: $16 Million

Confirmed by the Senate, Janet Yellen has a net worth of $16 million, accrued from stock holdings, speaking engagements and various government positions. As she takes office, she will divest holdings in corporations such as Pfizer, Conoco Phillips and AT&T, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between 2018 and 2020, Yellen earned $7 million from 50 speaking engagements.

Former chair of the Federal Reserve System, serving from 2014 to 2018, Yellen has held a number of positions within the Federal Reserve under former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. An undergraduate of Brown University with a Ph.D. in economics from Yale, Yellen has taught at prestigious universities across the world, including Harvard.

Net worth information is sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and accurate as of Feb. 24, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is Janet Yellen’s Net Worth?

