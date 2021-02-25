What Is Janet Yellen’s Net Worth?
One might hope the incoming treasury secretary would be good with money.
Janet Yellen’s Net Worth: $16 Million
Confirmed by the Senate, Janet Yellen has a net worth of $16 million, accrued from stock holdings, speaking engagements and various government positions. As she takes office, she will divest holdings in corporations such as Pfizer, Conoco Phillips and AT&T, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between 2018 and 2020, Yellen earned $7 million from 50 speaking engagements.
Former chair of the Federal Reserve System, serving from 2014 to 2018, Yellen has held a number of positions within the Federal Reserve under former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. An undergraduate of Brown University with a Ph.D. in economics from Yale, Yellen has taught at prestigious universities across the world, including Harvard.
Net worth information is sourced from Celebrity Net Worth and accurate as of Feb. 24, 2021.
