Janet Yellen Says Higher Interest Rates May Persist in US

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may persist, while insisting the US economy is “in a good place.”

The interest on US debt, which stands at 98% of economic output, “remains manageable,” Yellen said on Monday in an interview with Sky News.

“Higher interest rates may persist although that’s not clear,” Yellen said. “Our fiscal situation is by no means unsolvable. We have to be attentive to it.”

