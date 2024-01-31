Janie Slaven: THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Julia and Suzanne

Jan. 31—I struggle to maintain friendships with women. I know what you're thinking... she's outgoing that's not true! I beg to differ.

There's only a handful of women I've ever befriended. Those women, some since childhood, I've remained loyally devoted to. These women are the keepers of my secrets, my confidants, and ultimately my prayer partners. I thank God for them.

By nature it's hard for me to trust. If I were to be brutally honest, I struggle with insecurity. I've been hurt, wounded, and carry scars from past encounters that have left me jaded; the idea of hosting a "Friendsgiving" has never once crossed my mind. I'm just that much of a loner.

I struggle with balance. Internally often wondering, "am I too much for people?" I have a loud laugh. I've never just rocked blue jeans and a t-shirt, I'm envious of those who can. I over share. I am really motivated and interested in things that bore most folks to death. I carry a soap box around, and find myself sitting on it rather than standing, because I care a lot about what others think. I water myself down, because I'm afraid most of the time. I love hard. I set expectations only to be disappointed. I'm a worrier. I cry over the most ridiculous things. I feel entirely too much. All of these defects of character often ignite a dumpster fire of emotions that I ride out silently for days on end. It's a vicious cycle.

I parade around as this outgoing person, and granted I am to an extent, inside though, I'm a quitter. I'll take off at full sprint just to stall long before I ever finish. I'm that painfully afraid of rejection. I've found if I can make fun of myself first, it's more tolerable if I fail miserably at something. Clearly these aren't healthy habits.

I'm surrounded daily by amazing mothers who I admire and look up to. I'm 38 years old, and childless. Often I feel guilty for saying I'm tired, overwhelmed, or stressed. The Lord has other plans for me, and even though somedays I get downright mad at him, his plan or lack there of is always better than mine.

So friends, that are women? No. It's not my strong suit. I know a lot of them, and a lot of them know me, but I'm alone a lot. I've grown to be ok with that.

Since moving to western Kentucky I've had no choice but to "put myself out there" over and over again. Each time the same gut wrenching anxiety creeps back into my mind. I'm a fabulous imposter though. I love to talk and I can keep a conversation going, sometimes a little too long even, which I internally agonize over too. I thank God for my work tribe, they listen and understand me. They have embraced the good and the bad.

One day at a church function I met a 5'2ish outgoing and well dressed petite lady. I immediately felt intimidated, she was beautiful, but also somewhat relieved because we had similar handbags. I felt like maybe it was some divine intervention taking place, she had a roaring laugh like me, and appeared to never meet strangers, a quality I inherited honest from my grandfathers.

Over time our paths kept crossing, I felt oddly connected to her. We would occasionally meet for coffee. She loved thrift stores, collecting shoes, and had a heart for folks in recovery. Each time I let my guard down, I wasn't disappointed, instead I was grateful I had allowed myself to get to know someone who feared friendship as much as I did. This woman understood me. She felt like family.

Some seven years later, I found myself sitting beside of her at a women's conference on a rainy Saturday morning. I looked down at our legs crossed, a sea of high heels surrounded us, bangled bracelets clanking in sync as women seated all around the room took notes and clapped. This is not something I ever envisioned attending. It was still very much a struggle not to compare the size of my pores to everyone else's in the room. Progress not perfection.

A massive balloon wall filled with shades of pink and gold framed the stage. I listened as woman after woman shared the exact same irrational and ever present fears that I possess. Clearly, I'm not alone in this battle to belong.

During the opening, the speaker drew our attention to a verse from Hebrews that was highlighted in our conference journal;

"Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith."

It was at that moment, seated beside a woman I've known less than a decade, that I looked out the window over a foggy cornfield, and accepted the truth. I may not be for everyone, but my race, the one marked for me, isn't meant to be run alone. The Lord has placed, and continues to place women in my path that help remove the hindrances that bind and entangle me, much of my own doing.

I've always joked that the two of us must be related to the fictional Sugarbaker sisters off of the sitcom "Designing Women." Julia the elder sister is outspoken and protective over Suzanne, the insecure despite outwardly outgoing younger sister. It still very much makes sense to me. The love those sisters have despite being different, is pretty remarkable and comical at times.

You'll never not convince me that God isn't sneaky in the best possible way at times. He knew I would need an Angel to help me see the woman I am and I'm capable of becoming. She keeps showing me what I can't see, and she's running alongside me every step of this race.

Erinn Williams is originally from Williamsburg, and now resides in Owensboro, Ky. The daughter of a teacher and a preacher, she hopes to make a difference through her words. She serves as an elementary educator in Daviess County, and writes for Owensboro Parent magazine in Western Kentucky. She can be contacted at erinn.williams2017@gmail.com.