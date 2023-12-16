Janie Slaven: THE TEACHER'S DESK: More than surviving

Dec. 16—Maya Angelou once said, "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style."

Every year my students and I read the novel The Road by Cormac McCarthy. It's a post-apocalyptic novel about a man and his son traversing a gray and desolate wasteland. We analyze the different themes, writing style and contemporary relevance of the work, exploring like academic scavengers as we go.

Similar to most works we study in class, I am always pleased to find something new or something relevant I had not realized before. One of my predecessors called this finding little treasures.

My "treasure" this year, as I travelled south across a forsaken homeland with the story's father and son (and 50 Seniors), was very applicable to our current world.

In the novel, the father and son are trying to survive in a world void of civilization. The story starts with them pushing a weathered grocery cart filled with all their belongings across the buckled concrete road, and like everything else in McCarthy's novel, the world is gray against the silhouette of their desperate intentions.

The boy was born into this dark setting, and as they travel along the broken asphalt, it is the father's sole purpose to protect the boy.

Along the way, they encounter the worst of humanity: murder, cannibalism, standardized tests. At the same time, they are starving because there is no food. They scrape for seeds and find themselves lucky if they find any. Ash falls from the sky and there is fire on the hills, but they keep walking, father and son.

Eventually, they encounter a ragged old man stumbling along the road. The boy wants to help him, but the father refuses, wanting to save any food they have for themselves. The boy will not relent. He is desperate that they should help the man. Finally, the father complies, and they share dinner with the old man by a campfire.

The father and son have many intimate conversations. At one point the father says to the boy, "You have to carry the fire."

The motif of carrying the fire emerges as an important point in the book. As a result, I posed the question to my class, "What does carrying the fire mean?"

I received some interesting answers.

One student explained that carrying the fire means to survive-to keep living in the dark world McCarthy created. I agreed to an extent but elaborated that "the cannibals are surviving by murdering and eating people. So, I think carrying the fire means more than just surviving."

Other eager students raised their hands. Someone suggested that they were literally carrying fire to start a campfire every night. This was a good, literal answer. Math student.

Then someone saw the light, or rather explained it. She stated that carrying the fire meant they had something driving them beyond surviving, a higher calling. Then another student brought it home with, "I think it is morality. Doing the right thing even though they live in a horrible world."

I was elated with the response.

In the novel, when the boy wanted to help the old man on the road, it was as if he had to. The world the boy lived in taught him about fear and starvation, but helping that man was innate, something inside the boy. There was a drive in the boy beyond his own preservation that compelled him to help.

Comparatively, in the real world, circumstance can be a monster, and sometimes when dealing with a monster it is easy to become the monster. What is gained then?

More and more the world is giving us circumstances where it is easier to be selfish (extreme inflation), easier to seek radical revenge (war), easier to hate (politics). Enigmatic blame and entitlement drive some individuals to blindness, and more often than not, the gray areas that make up the world are divided into two distinct black and white factions, creating animosity and distrust on both sides.

Even as I write about "Carrying the fire," I hope I would have the courage the boy displayed on the road to help a stranger despite my circumstance, and despite the circumstance of the world.

At the peak of our class conversation, while sitting on an empty desk in the middle of the room, I looked at my students and dared to ask a very corny question. It felt heavy coming out of my mouth, but I said it anyway. I asked them, "What is burning inside of you? What are you carrying?" I didn't get the smirks or sarcastic remarks I expected. Just silence and stares.

It was a rhetorical question and I loved watching them contemplate and deal with it like students that cared about what they were talking about.

Then, beyond the heavy quiet, one student slowly raised his hand. He had been listening intently, and I truly felt as if he had something profound to say.

"Yes, Johnny?" I asked.

"Can I go to the bathroom?"

The only profound thing about Johnny's statement was that it was true. He had to go to the bathroom.

Regardless, the residue of the class conversation carries over even now. You see, according to the father, they are carrying the fire because "this is what the good guys do. They keep trying." And I have been wondering lately, where would we be without the good guys?

Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.