Janie Slaven: THE TEACHER'S DESK: Give that pastor a cape

Jan. 26—The other night, the temperature was -2°. I walked outside simply to feel what that kind of cold felt like. It was shocking. While I felt it all over, the exposed surfaces of my skin seemed to pull tight against the frigid air. I quickly ran back inside, feeling grateful to have an inside to run to.

Consequently, the other day my wife brought to my attention the news story about the pastor in Ohio who was charged by the city for giving the homeless a place to stay during the freezing weather. I was shocked, although I shouldn't have been.

Apparently, the good pastor was breaking some zoning laws when he opened his church up 24 hours a day to those who needed refuge from the cold. This is a true story. People are freezing to death and a pastor has to go to court for opening his doors to the homeless.

I found out early that life can be unfair, even unjust, and many times there is nothing a person can do about it. When these moments happen, a person never forgets, because it is a bitter lesson.

While not as extreme as what is happening to the pastor in Ohio, I was taught such a lesson in the eighth grade. My family used to live seven miles down a gravel road called Coal Hill Road. Locals more affectionately called it Dog Branch, because it was the road where people would drop off their unwanted dogs.

Traveling that road daily caused a lot of wear and tear on our tires, which were usually bald on whatever old clunker we owned at the time. More than once we acquired a blow out on our way to some location. One morning that location was school (not Corbin), and I had an important test first thing.

I remember it was cold as I got out of the car in my school clothes and kneeled down on the gravel to help change the tire. By the time I was done and climbed back into the old clunker, my knees were dirt-stained and my hands were covered in grime from the tire and lug nuts. I had also busted one of my right knuckles trying to get a lug nut loose.

When I walked into History class the teacher stared at me blankly and told me to take a seat. I asked if I could start the test which the other students already had their heads bowed to, and he told me that since I was late, I was not allowed to take the test. I explained that we had a flat and that it wasn't my fault, and even showed him my hands. He actually smiled and said, "Please sit down, Mr. Theodore." I pleaded with him and distinctly remember saying, "but it wasn't my fault." My paltry defense fell on deaf ears; it made no difference.

I walked to my seat and the anger swelled inside me. After a moment, I raised my hand and asked to go see the principal, at which point he smiled again. "Be my guest," and he gestured to the door.

As I walked toward the office, my anger dissipated and the thought, "What am I doing?" came to mind. I walked into the office, and it was as if the principal was waiting for me. No doubt my teacher called him before I reached the office.

The principal let me present my situation and then immediately tore into me. He seemed angry and told me never to come into his office with something like this again. I left with my tail between my legs and my sense of justice crushed. I walked back into my history classroom and the teacher was sitting behind his desk smiling. "How did it go?" he said, all but laughing.

"You can't fight city hall."

That's what I wish I had said. Instead, I looked at him and forever marked his face as someone I never wanted to be. Then, I quietly sat down and looked at my dirty hands. Somewhere beyond the anger and humiliation, I felt something good. I felt like I had done the right thing despite my failure.

In comparison, while I hate the injustice of what is happening to the pastor in Ohio, my heart swells from the story of a real hero, someone that does the right thing despite the opposition. I wonder how many lives the pastor saved at the cost of committing an unlawful act.

Somewhere along the way, some leaders are blinded by what is right and what is the law. What is morally correct versus regulations. I've always known I'd rather be Robin Hood than the sheriff any day.

Unless the sheriff is Chuck Norris. Then I would be Chuck Norris.

Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.