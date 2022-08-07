Janison Education Group (ASX:JAN) investors are sitting on a loss of 45% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 45%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 2.3%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 41% higher than it was three years ago. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Janison Education Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Janison Education Group increased its revenue by 28%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 45% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Janison Education Group shareholders are down 45% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 2.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 12% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Janison Education Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Janison Education Group .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

