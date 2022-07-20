Janitor at Foxborough business accused of hiding camera in bathroom

A janitor contracted to a business in Foxborough is accused of planting a hidden camera in one of the bathrooms.

Anizio Carvalho, 29, of North Attleborough, has been charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday in Wrentham District Court.

On Tuesday, an employee found the camera in a restroom in a common area of the building, police said. Officers found a cell phone actively recording video, which was disguised in a box on the floor made to look like extra cleaning supplies, police said.

Police are investigating whether there are other victims in Foxborough or other communities where he may have worked as a janitor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

