Janitors for commercial buildings in three states, including NY could vote to strike Tuesday

Over 1,000 Hudson Valley janitors will gather on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in White Plains to authorize a strike if their union, 32BJ SEIU, is not able to reach a contract with commercial contractors.

The union said Monday it is asking for a contract that secures pay raises that keep up with inflation, maintains employer-paid healthcare benefits, and ensures that no workforce cuts occur without notice and bargaining.

“During my 8 years as a cleaner in the Hudson Valley and a 32BJ member, I have never been part of such a significant contract negotiation," said Claudia Rodriguez, a cleaner at New York Medical College in Valhalla. "We are standing with other cleaners across Long Island, New Jersey, and Fairfield, Connecticut — 10,000 cleaners strong ― to fight for fair wage increases, health insurance, pensions, and job protections. But we cannot win this contract on unity alone. We must use every tool available to us. That includes the most powerful option available — the power to strike."

Workers could walk off the job starting midnight Dec. 31 if union members vote to strike, the union said.

Regeneron is among companies and landlords negotiating with a janitors union.

32BJ SEIU said they are working with union members in New Jersey, Long Island and Fairfield County, Connecticut, to negotiate a tri-state contract on behalf of 15,000 workers.

The union has been trying to negotiate a contract since September with representatives of dozens of commercial landlords and companies that own their own buildings, said Rush Perez, a spokesperson for the union.

Major landlords involved in the negotiations, Perez said, are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Argent Ventures, RPW Group, RXR Realty, Simon Property Group and Feil Organization.

The Hudson Valley region, which includes Westchester and surrounding areas, includes over 1,500 workers who clean 52 million square feet of space at 132 commercial buildings, Perez said.

Perez said the union anticipated that landlords would fight a fair contract by saying that occupancy of commercial buildings has been down since the pandemic because of the rise of remote work. "The ground has shifted because of the pandemic," he said.

Shirley Aldebol, 32BJ SEIU executive vice president and director of the Hudson Valley District, said the negotiations go beyond the need for wage raises, expanded retirement benefits, healthcare benefits, and workplace protections.

"It is about the 1,500 Hudson Valley essential workers who sacrificed and came to work during COVID-19 to make the spaces healthy and safe for tenants," she said. "Now these cleaners and their family members’ livelihoods are at stake."

The public vote would take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the White Plains Library. A march would follow in downtown White Plains at 5 p.m.

Staff writer Gary Stern contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hudson Valley janitor's union to vote for strike authorization