Jansen holds on as Dodgers edge Cubs

Cody Bellinger hit a home run, and closer Kenley Jansen found a bit of redemption as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 3-2 victory Sunday over the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Jansen earned his 21st save, although just barely, one day after he gave up a two-run home run to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning that gave the Cubs a 2-1 victory.

The Cubs put the first two runners aboard against Jansen in the ninth inning, but the right-hander got pinch hitter Kyle Schwarber on a groundout, threw out Albert Almora at the plate after a comebacker and finished off the victory by getting Javier Baez on a line drive to center field.

The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when Russell Martin fought off a breaking ball from Steve Cishek (1-4) to dunk a single into left field and score Chris Taylor from second base. Ross Stripling (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the victory.

The Dodgers had a chance to open a big early lead, but Cubs starter Jose Quintana recovered from a jam of his own doing. The left-hander issued two walks to load the bases and a third to Max Muncy to bring home a run. But he ended that threat by striking out Martin, then retired 12 of the next 14 Dodgers batters.

The Cubs took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning against Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. Willson Contreras' roller through the right side scored a run, and David Bote followed with a sacrifice fly for the second run.

Both runs were unearned after the sixth inning started with a throwing error by third baseman Justin Turner on a ground ball by Baez.

Bellinger tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when he crushed a home run to center field, his 23rd of the season.

Quintana gave up two runs on six hits over five innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

Ryu gave up his two unearned runs on seven hits over seven innings with no walks and eight strikeouts. Ryu has now given up one earned run or less in four consecutive starts and eight of his last nine.

The Dodgers won three of the four games in the series and also won the season series by taking four of the seven games.

