Janson found guilty of drug trafficking

Jan. 25—JEFFERSON — After short deliberation, a jury has found an Ashtabula man guilty of felony drug trafficking and not guilty of possession of drugs.

Joseph Ralph Janson, of 6329 Edward Ave., was accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 19.59 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 2.44 grams of Psilocyn, a psychedelic mushroom alkaloid, on Dec. 20, 2021.

After reviewing the evidence, the jury found him not guilty of the possession charge.

Once the jury's verdict was read, Janson's bond was revoked. He is now awaiting sentencing in the Ashtabula County jail.