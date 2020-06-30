Janssen Korea Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Announce Launch of Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge for Healthcare in the New Normal in Collaboration with Seoul Metropolitan Government and Korea Health Industry Development Institute

- QuickFire Challenge calls on innovators to identify and accelerate potential solutions aiming to improve patient care in our post-COVID world.

- Awardees will receive up to KRW150,000,000 (approximately US $125,000)[1], residence at the Seoul Bio Hub, and mentorship and coaching from experts at the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.

SEOUL, Korea, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janssen Korea Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC today announced the launch of the Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge for Healthcare in the New Normal in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI). The challenge invites innovators from around the world to submit ideas aiming to address and enable potential healthcare solutions for these challenging times. Specific areas of interest include:

Health technologies including big data, artificial intelligence, and block chain

E-health platforms that can improve the patient journey, empowering decision making for physicians and leading to better patient outcomes

Rapid diagnostics for early detection and monitoring of rare diseases – in particular for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH)

Companion diagnostics for oncology

Smart systems for vaccine distribution and patient adherence

Up to two awardees will receive up to KRW150,000,000 (approximately US$125,000)2 in grant funding, one year of residency at the Seoul Bio Hub, and access to mentorship, programming, and resources from the Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS ecosystem.

"As the world continues to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, forward-thinking innovations are critical to fill the gaps in medical care, addressing the needs of patients now and preparing for what may lie ahead,'" said Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS3. "COVID-19 has changed our everyday lives, and we recognize that this 'new normal' may likely be long-lasting."

JLABS — a global network of open innovation ecosystems — has developed the QuickFire Challenge platform with the aim to empower and enable potential groundbreaking science and health solutions by encouraging students, entrepreneurs, researchers and start-up companies to tackle some of the world's most challenging problems in healthcare.

"Almost overnight, the life sciences community around the world has mobilized to respond to COVID-19. At the same time, the pandemic is a pressure test on innovators' ability to bring their ideas to life. In collaboration with local leaders, we are working to support the entrepreneurial community to provide much needed resources in this new normal in healthcare. We must innovate more and innovate fast," said Jenny Zheng, Area Managing Director, Janssen North Asia4.

The QuickFire Challenge aims to advance breakthrough innovations by combining Johnson & Johnson Innovation's unique vision for collaboration in an open innovation model with the Seoul Metropolitan Government's efforts to drive innovation and commercialize its research outcomes; KHIDI's professional and systems-building support; and the Seoul Bio Hub's ability to accelerate the development and commercialization of potential early-stage, life-science solutions.

This announcement marks the fourth QuickFire Challenge in Korea, following the launch of the previous Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenges in August 2017, August 2018, and July 2019.

The deadline to apply is August 31, 2020. For more information about the Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge: Healthcare in the New Normal (including the terms and conditions of entry), please visit: jlabs.buzz/seoul-innovation.

