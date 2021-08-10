Jantar Mantar: India police detain five over anti-Muslim rally

People attend a 'Not in my Name' protest against spate of anti-muslim killings in India, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India on June 28, 2017.

Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, have detained five men for allegedly raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest rally.

Reports say Sunday's rally was held to protest against colonial laws, but it turned into an event against Muslims.

Videos show dozens of men shouting slogans and threatening to harm people from India's minority community.

Police said they identified the men from the videos that went viral and drew sharp criticism on social media.

The accused, however, have denied the allegation.

Civil society members and citizens have expressed concerns that such a rally could be held at the Jantar Mantar heritage site, which is located so close to the parliament.

Reports say that the main accused is a former spokesperson of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit.

Muslim groups say that discrimination against them has increased since the BJP came to power in 2014, but the party denies the allegation.

Last year, religious riots in the capital left at least 40 people dead. A majority of them were Muslims.