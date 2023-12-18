January 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, was elected House speaker after 15 rounds of voting on Jan. 7. McCarthy will go down in history as the first House speaker in 164 years who required more than a single vote to become speaker of the House. USA TODAY photographer Megan Smith reflects back on the marathon voting day. “Late into the night, photographers and reporters waited as the vote carried on and on, a big deal because the failure to elect a House speaker on the initial ballot had not happened in a century," said Smith. "When he finally made it into the rotunda, his nameplate was drilled into the wall by his office. I can still hear the loudspeaker playing music and the celebration from that same office when I left Capitol Hill hours later.“

On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, President Joe Biden and Congress honored Jan. 6 heroes as investigations into the Capitol attack continued. The country continued to recon with deadly mass shootings as 11 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, CA, which became the first mass shooting of the year.

January 2

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is tended to on the field following a collision in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

January 4

Border Patrol agents detained van loads of migrants on Tuesday night Jan. 3 and Wednesday morning Jan. 4. While it hasn’t been the first time Border Patrol, El Paso police or state troopers detain or arrest migrants in the area, this week’s detentions may mark the largest so far. Over the last few weeks, the crowd of migrants around Sacred Heart had vastly grown and quickly spilled onto surrounding streets and alleys in South El Paso.

Police Chief Brenda Perez, center, salutes as Sgt. Scott Besarick, right, the brother of the late Sean Besarick, and Scott's wife Georgia Besarick, left, weeps in front of the Brockton Police Department during the funeral procession for Sean Besarick, in Brockton, Mass. Sean Besarick passed away suddenly on Dec. 29, 2022.

January 6

Serena Liebengood, wife of Officer Howie Liebengood, who died by suicide after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, is consoled outside of the Capitol Building on the second anniversary of the attack.

January 7

Rep. Kevin McCarthy walks into his new office after being elected as House speaker after 15 rounds of voting in Washington.

January 13

Storm damage is seen in Dallas County, near Selma, Ala., after a storm ripped through the city.

January 18

The sun shines along 42nd St in Manhattan across the Hudson River at sunrise, seen from Weehawken, N.J. on Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023.

January 22

Mourners hold up a program with a photo of Lisa Marie Presley on the front lawn of Graceland at the end of the celebration of life celebration in Memphis, Tenn. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54.

January 23

Nicole Cheng, 17, visits Star Ballroom Dance Studio where at least 11 people were killed and others wounded in a shooting rampage in Monterey Park, Calif. after a Lunar New Year celebration.

January 24

Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., before day two of the jury selection for his murder trial. Murdaugh is on trial for the double murder of his wife and son.

A person uses an umbrella while snow falls at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport recorded 7.1 inches of accumulated snow — breaking the previous record of 2.9 inches in 1961, according to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock.

A car is seen in a sinkhole after a water pipeline coupling failed in the 700 block of Feliz Place in South-Central El Paso. No injuries were reported.

January 25

Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., after a mass shooting that killed 11 people.

January 28

Cars race through the infield during the Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best photos of January 2023: USA TODAY's most memorable shots