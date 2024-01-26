January 25 high school basketball highlights
Highlights from boys and girls basketball.
Highlights from boys and girls basketball.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.
The Wizards are making a change.
If your roster needs an upgrade, cut loose any of these four players who are either in cold spells or in diminished roles.
Which March sister best describes you?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about why the Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and if Doc Rivers makes them a better team before discussing the Team USA men’s basketball roster pool and the games of the week.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down all the details of Terry Rozier trade, including what to expect from both sides moving forward.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
South Carolina is solidly the top team in the country and the only undefeated team still standing. After that, it's anyone's ballgame.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
Crystal Hefner says her relationship with Hugh Hefner was "emotionally abusive and traumatizing." But the former Playboy model tells Yahoo "he wasn't all good or all evil."
Valorie Schaefer, author of "The Care and Keeping of You," talks about changes made to the book for its 25th anniversary — and what fans want her to do next.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
From anti-aging face creams to treatments for thinning hair, these beauté essentials are must-haves.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third installment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Lost Boys Interactive is the latest studio to face cost-cutting measures.