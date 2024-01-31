January 31 - Shreveport, Texarkana Weather Forecast: Weekend heavy rain
Pleasant and sunny today, with increasing clouds Thursday and Friday, and heavy rain possible over the weekend.
Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating on the top and bottom line.
Alphabet reported Q4 earnings after the bell.
Google CEO Sudar Pichai said that the company's Google One cloud storage service is " just about to cross" 100 million subscribers. Speaking during Alphabet's Q4 2023 earning call, Pichai added that the company is looking to add more AI-powered features to the Google One service. The search giant first launched Google One in 2018.
Fans swear Bloom's bestselling powder helps boost digestion and energy levels.
Universal Music Group (UMG) is threatening to pull all of its music from TikTok today following a breakdown in negotiations over royalties.
California residents are bracing for the arrival of two atmospheric river storms, also known as a “Pineapple Express,” that are forecast to dump several inches of rain, and upper-elevation mountain snow, across the state over the coming week.
The nonslip soles and faux fur lining will keep you safe and cozy while you wait out the rest of winter.
With the NHL heading into its midseason break, it's a good time to look at who's been the best of the best in fantasy hockey thus far.
Microsoft's gaming revenue is up 49% in Q2, mostly thanks to the Activision deal.
GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to running today’s most capable AI. The problem's so acute, in fact, that it has the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's attention -- the agency recently announced it's investigating several partnerships between AI startups and cloud giants like Google and AWS over whether the startups might have anti-competitive, privileged access to GPU compute. Tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are buying up what GPUs they can and developing their own custom chips.
OpenAI is pushing adoption of GPTs, third-party apps powered by its AI models, by enabling ChatGPT users to invoke them in any chat. Starting today, paid users of ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot front end, can bring GPTs into a conversation by typing "@" and selecting a GPT from the list. The chosen GPT will have an understanding of the full conversation, and different GPTs can be "tagged in" for different use cases and needs -- jumping into the conversation with context of things that were said previously.
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."
Apple revealed today that users earned more than $1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card last year. The tech giant also announced that Apple Card has topped more than 12 million users. Apple Card, which first launched in 2019, is exclusively available in the United States.
If you enjoy following the drama of 2024 auto sales, there are some terms you should know
As companies start relying more on AI-powered tools to help increase productivity and efficiency, they need to think about creating policies that can address any ethical, practical or legal issues, writes Richard Marcus, head of information security at AuditBoard. Matt Lerner, who spent 11 years in marketing at PayPal, offers some solid advice for founders: “Selling more is like the last step; the first step is learning,” Lerner told Haje Kamps.
The entire 2022-23 NBA season produced four 60-plus-point performances; we just had four in a span of four days. So what exactly is going on?
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Startup p0 is named after catastrophic events that can cause a platform to crash, leading to potential security breaches and loss of customer trust in businesses. The startup announced today it has raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Alchemy Ventures.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Here’s how to plan around federal bank holidays, which could affect fund availability, deposits, and bill payments.