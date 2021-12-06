January 6 committee postpones deposition for Michael Flynn and Trump's personal assistant

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has postponed depositions for Michael Flynn and a personal assistant to former President Trump. Republican committee member Liz Cheney says public hearings may be held soon. Anthony Adragna, who covers Congress for Politico, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.

