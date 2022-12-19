January 6 committee says Donald Trump violated several criminal statutes in referrals to DoJ

The January 6 committee met on Monday and made its most important move yet in the effort to hold ex-President Donald Trump and his associates accountable for the attack on Congress.

Lawmakers on the panel voted unanimously to send four criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, all naming Mr Trump and claiming that there is enough evidence to convict him of violating several criminal statues. The most serious of the four charges was the final one: Aiding or providing comfort to an insurrection aimed at toppling the United States government.

The other charges suggested by the members of the committee including obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, as well as conspiracy to make a false statement to the US government.

The Department of Justice is not expected to act based on the committee’s referral, as the agency operates independently of the other branches of government including the White House. Still, the investigators at the Justice Department working on a federal grand jury investigation into January 6 and the effort to overturn the 2020 election are likely to use statements and other evidence gathered by the House committee in their efforts to prosecute individuals connected to the attack going forward.

The DoJ confirmed for the first time in recent weeks that Mr Trump may face criminal charges over January 6 as well as the unrelated investigation into his potentially illegal retention of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago; as a result, a special counsel has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to independently determine whether the ex-president should be charged given that he is once again a candidate for the presidency.

