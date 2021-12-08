January 6 committee threatens contempt vote after Mark Meadows withdraws cooperation

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could face criminal contempt charges after he said he'll stop cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined Anne-Marie Green to discuss the details of the investigation.

