January 6 committee threatens Steve Bannon and others who defy subpoenas

The select committee investigating the deadly Capitol riot is threatening to pursue criminal charges against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with a subpoena into the attack. It comes as President Biden is rejecting Former President Trump's assertion of executive privilege for documents related to January 6. Jessica Levinson, a CBS News legal contributor and professor at Loyola Law School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.

