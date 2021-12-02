January 6 panel votes in favor of holding Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol advanced a measure to hold Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena. However, the former Justice Department official may have one last chance to avoid potential prosecution. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Lana Zak with the details of the vote.