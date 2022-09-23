January 6 rioter Doug Jensen who pursued Eugene Goodman found guilty on all counts in Capitol riot case

Doug Jensen, a January 6 rioter who stormed the US Capitol wearing a QAnon t-shirt and chased after the lauded Capitol police office Eugene Goodman, was found guilty on Friday of all seven counts he was facing.

The Iowa man was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol building, according to the government.

"Doug Jensen would not be stopped on January 6 until he got what he came for: to stop the peaceful transfer of power," federal prosecutors said during their closing arguments.

The most serious charge, obstructing an official proceeding, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

A penalty hearing is planned for 16 December.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.