January 6 riots divided Americans of both parties in different ways

A year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, dozens of North Texans have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the events that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021.Why it matters: North Texas had an outsize presence at the Capitol insurrection, a fact noted by several national media outlets.What's happening: Most have pleaded not guilty and have cases pending.Several have already been sentenc