January 6th Committee says Trump engaged in "criminal conspiracy"

Reuters

BERLIN/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites as it aims to put further pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. The move "will inflict financial pain on the powerful individuals surrounding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and make clear that no one is beyond our collective reach," Yellen said in a statement after a virtual G7 meeting of finance chiefs. The G7 will also continue to endorse removing key Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking system, she said, adding that the group expects that sanctions imposed so far will "hamstring the Russian government's ability to fund its invasion."