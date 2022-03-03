January 6th Committee says Trump engaged in "criminal conspiracy"
The January 6th committee investigating former President Trump released major findings Wednesday.
The January 6th committee investigating former President Trump released major findings Wednesday.
The committee's extraordinary filing was part of its continuing legal effort to force former Trump legal adviser John Eastman to disclose documents.
In a federal court filing, the committee suggested the emails it is trying to obtain will show Trump himself violated multiple laws.
The Jan. 6 select committee said it believes former President Trump "may have engaged in criminal acts" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to court documents. Why it matters: This is the first time that lawyers for the House committee investigating the Capitol riot has outlined allegations of a potential criminal case against Trump, per the New York Times. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The committee said in the court
BERLIN/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites as it aims to put further pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. The move "will inflict financial pain on the powerful individuals surrounding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and make clear that no one is beyond our collective reach," Yellen said in a statement after a virtual G7 meeting of finance chiefs. The G7 will also continue to endorse removing key Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT banking system, she said, adding that the group expects that sanctions imposed so far will "hamstring the Russian government's ability to fund its invasion."
The gas and oil-rich Middle East state has walked a fine line between Russia interests and its U.S. and Ukraine ties.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is considering following Canada in barring Russian ships from U.S. ports, a government official said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Canada shut its ports to Russian-owned ships and barred them from Canadian waters. Russian-flagged ships represent a very small percentage of U.S. traffic, but barring Russian cargo from the United States would have a dramatically larger impact, the source said.
The financial statements and structural safety reports of condominium and homeowner associations must be made public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission following the collapse of an oceanfront condo last year. The law approved Tuesday was part of a package of legislation proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed June 24, killing 98 people. Commissioner René Garcia, who sponsored the ordinance, had already been working on the issue before the condo collapse after receiving numerous complaints from residents, according to spokesperson Iraida R. Mendez-Cartaya.
‘I believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other,’ actor claims
Would an electric Jeep get you to ditch fossil fuels? In 2024, Jeep will launch an electric off-road vehicle and family SUV.
The U.S. nuclear power industry is lobbying the White House to allow uranium imports from Russia to continue despite the escalating conflict in Ukraine, with cheap supplies of the fuel seen as key to keeping American electricity prices low, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear plants - about 22.8 million pounds (10.3 million kg) in 2020 - which in turn produce about 20% of U.S. electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the World Nuclear Association.
Charlie Munger, vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway, speaks on his distaste of the protests in Canada by truck drivers over COVID-19 protocols.
One neat thing about Social Security is that it gives you a choice when it comes to claiming benefits. Filing before FRA will result in reduced benefits, but hey, at least the option exists. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security up until age 70, your benefits grow 8%.
A Des Moines man has been charged with animal neglect in the incident.
Odell Beckham has shut down any notion of a possible New York Giants return, saying he doesn't want to be a problem or locker room cancer.
The former juror at the center of Scott Peterson’s bid for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife walked into the jury room during deliberations in 2004 and blurted out “that he should basically pay for killing ‘little man,’ ” a former fellow juror testified Tuesday. Nice testified she held no ill will toward Peterson until after she heard the evidence against him, that he dumped his wife's body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. Nice was an alternate juror who joined the jury deliberations after two original jurors were removed.
The official start of spring may still be a few weeks away, but spring has sprung early at Starbucks and it’s just the pick-me-up we need after a cold and snowy winter. Today, Starbucks announced their new spring 2022 menu and it might just be their tastiest yet. Let’s get straight to the tastiest news […]
Top Chinese historians penned an open letter condemning the invasion of Ukraine, but it was censored within hours of it going up online, reports said.
People had a lot to say about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion outfits, and naturally, Andy Cohen summed it up best. During the January 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the titular host addressed the 'Wives looks by bluntly declaring, "The Salt Lake City reunion looks basically caused all hell to break loose on the internet." And he was right. Fans voiced their opinions on the RHOSLC ladies' ensembles every chance they got. The cast members have been v
Defendant convicted of running ring out of ex-East Coast Monster Garage on West 12th Street. As much as 2 kilos sold every 2 weeks; $939,610 seized.
The Apex man has been charged three times in five years with impersonating a law enforcement officer.