January brought much-needed snow, subzero cold, and ended with a taste of spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Well January was a very interesting month statewide in 2024, and many cities kicked off the new year with chilly temperatures and plenty of snow!



A series of storms marched through the region in the first and second week of the month, creating a wintry pattern and allowing for a decent amount of valley snow accumulation. Most of the precipitation fell as snow and quickly helped us get back on track after a long dry spell in December.



While the first two weeks had fairly consistent precipitation, our most impactful winter storm hit in the third week on Jan. 17. The convoy of cool Pacific Northwest storm systems helped keep us cool for the first couple weeks of 2024, but the weather pattern flipped a bit for the second half of the month when a ridge of high pressure dominated the region and temperatures began to rise.



This warm up quickly melted off low elevation snowpack, and although valleys saw mostly rain in the second half of the month, we stayed on track with average precipitation in Salt Lake, and ended up overperforming when it came to monthly snowfall.

High pressure has been in control for much of the second half of January, allowing temperatures to hold above seasonal norms. However, high pressure has been responsible for more than just warm weather, it also brings inversion.



An inversion occurs when cool sinking air pools towards the surface underneath a blanket of warm air. The defining characteristic of an inversion is the haze it generally evokes, which residents of northern Utah have become all too familiar with. Particulate matter and pollution collect near the surface below the layer of warm air.



Since high pressure tends to divert storms, we didn’t get the mixing required to clear out the persistent haze. Air quality hung out in the moderate zone for a large portion of the month, occasionally reaching the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category in the northern valleys, like Cache Valley.

With high pressure in place for the last couple of weeks, temperatures have been allowed to rise. From Jan. 17 forward our daytime highs ran above average for the remainder of the month. We experienced temperatures that we would not expect to see until the middle of March for much of January’s last leg.



A few more systems moved through the Beehive State in this period, but with such warm temperatures, snow was mostly reserved for higher elevations while the valleys received ample rain.

Can you believe it's almost February??

Near average & above average for the month of January for precipitation & snowfall! The second week of the month was quite active & wintry accounting for a lot of our precip in SLC

There's more to come..

Snow in our valleys is important, but mountain snow is what we can’t do without. December didn’t give our mountains much to work with in the snowpack department, so we started January a little behind.

On the first of the month, the statewide snowpack was approximately 69%, but as of Jan. 31 that grew to a healthy 96%. The northern mountains are running about average, but the southern mountains are holding back the statewide snowpack as a whole.

Salt Lake City

January in Salt Lake checked in feeling like winter and signed off feeling like spring. Seven out of Salt Lake City’s eight snowstorms took place before the end of the second week, dropping a total of 9.1 inches of snow.



Snowstorm No. 8 hit on Jan. 17, which gave us the highest 24-hour snow total, contributing an additional 3.9 inches for a grand total of 13 inches. Average snowfall for Salt Lake City is 12.2 inches, so we are right where we need to be.

The highest temperature recorded in Salt Lake was 62 degrees on the last day of the month, just one degree shy of the highest temperature ever recorded in January.



The coldest day was on Jan. 8, with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 14 degrees, which is not too bad when compared to some other cities across the state.

Cache Valley

Cache Valley held onto winter weather much better than the Salt Lake Valley. Logan had a busy third week this month, with the highest temperatures, record-low temperatures, and heaviest snowfall all just days apart.



The coldest temperature was recorded on Jan. 16, a frigid -10 degrees, making it the lowest temperature recorded on the 16th ever. The previous record of -9 degrees was set exactly six decades prior in 1964 – that’s before we put a man on the moon!



The coldest high temperature was the next day when we only reached a high of 12 degrees, thanks to Cache Valley’s brutal inversions trapping cold air near the surface. To make a cold day colder, wind chill values made the real feel plummet to bone-chattering values in the -30s.



Shockingly, only two days after Logan’s coldest day was Logan’s warmest day. On Jan. 19, Logan topped out at 45 degrees. In just two days, Logan went from 20 degrees below average to 13.5 degrees above average. That same week marked Logan’s highest 24-hour snowfall of the month, with 8.2 inches falling on Jan. 14.



January left Logan with a total of 22.5 inches of snow, flying past the average of 13.1 inches.

Cedar City

Cedar City also decimated its average snowfall. By the end of the month, Cedar City had a whopping 20.2 inches of snowfall, which more than doubled its 9.1-inch average.



The highest 24-hour snowfall total was 6.8 inches on Jan. 26. While Cedar’s snow totals are in the same ballpark as Logan’s, their temperatures were more reminiscent of Salt Lake’s.



The warmest temperature was recorded on Jan. 31, reaching a relatively toasty 57 degrees. The lowest Cedar City got was 10 degrees on Jan. 9.

Provo

Provo also concluded the month on a high note, reaching 60 degrees, just three degrees shy of the record.



The coldest Provo dropped to was a brisk 15 degrees on Jan. 16. Warm temperatures prevented Provo from receiving too much snow, finishing off with 8 inches, almost three inches short of the January average.



Provo’s biggest 24-hour snow event was on Jan. 11 with a total of 2.4 inches.

Overview

Overall, the first month of 2024 welcomed us with a whole smorgasbord of weather for the Beehive State.



While the first stretch of January saw consistently chilly temperatures and enough snowfall to get us back on track, the second half was a stark contrast.



The dramatic shift in our pattern had temperatures so warm it feels as if we are waving goodbye to March rather than saying hello to February.



We are excited to see what February has in store for the world of weather!

