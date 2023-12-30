Will January be as cold and snowy as usual?

*The above video shows a heavy snow squall in Rocky River earlier this winter*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — January is historically the coldest and snowiest month in Cleveland when we average nearly 20 inches of snow and a daily high of 35 degrees.

But after a “relatively warm December,” as FOX 8 meteorologist Dontae Jones called it, what about the deepest part of winter here in Northeast Ohio?

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Cleveland was -20 degrees on Jan. 19, 1994. But in this El Niño winter, it appears unlikely we’ll even go below zero.

Jones said January will start off with the usual temperatures: highs in the mid-30s.

“Since this is a year where El Niño affects our weather pattern (usually warmer and wetter), January could be an erratic month where storm- and temperature-wise that may not produce a lot of snow if cold air and storm tracks don’t align just right,” Jones said.

This January, when an arctic blast is not expected, even if winter storms track our way, temperatures could be too mild to support an all-out snowstorm, but a panhandle hook out of northern Texas, which can bring heavy wet snow to Northeast Ohio, isn’t out of the question.

“Since atmospheric temperature plays such an important role in the type of precipitation, the timing has to be just right as at times our temps could range in the upper 30s to around 40, creating a wintry mix as opposed to all snow. Conditions become more favorable with night storms that allow lake effect to set up.” Jones said.

In case you’re wondering, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Cleveland was 104 degrees on June 25, 1988.

