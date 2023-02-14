January CPI preview: Inflation likely rose 0.5% in 2023's first month, consensus says

Inflation is projected to have risen in the first month of the year, defying optimism from investors and officials over a steady move lower seen in recent readings.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' January Consumer Price Index (CPI) is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Economists expect headline CPI rose 0.5% month-over-month in January, a notable jump from figures seen in recent months. New seasonal adjustments released by the BLS on Friday also switched December's initial reading of a 0.1% monthly drop in headline inflation to an increase of 0.1% in the year's final month.

While the monthly CPI figure likely rose in January, the annual headline number is projected to come down to 6.2% from 6.5% the prior month, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Valentine's Day gifts are displayed for sale at a H-E-B grocery store on February 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Core CPI, which removes the volatile food and energy components of the report and is closely tracked by the Fed, is forecast to show a 0.4% rise over the month — on par with the upwardly revised 0.4% increase in December.

On an annual basis, economists expect core CPI rose 5.5% over the year, down modestly from the annual 5.7% in December.

Policymakers monitor "core" inflation more closely due to its nuanced look at key inputs like housing, while the headline CPI figure has moved largely in tandem with volatile energy prices this year.

For Fed Chair Jerome Powell, shelter inflation — a "stickier" component of CPI that has remained stubbornly high — is a key component of evaluating the path forward for interest rates. In a sit-down interview last week in Washington, D.C., Powell said he expects housing inflation to fall in the middle of the year.

"There has been an expectation that [inflation] will go away quickly and painlessly; I don’t think it’s guaranteed that’s the base case," Powell said last Monday at the Economic Club of D.C. "It will take some time."

Investors have recently recalibrated expectations over how quickly inflation is falling and how high the Federal Reserve will raise rates in order to stabilize prices.

Last week, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, which measures market expectations for the federal funds rate, showed the range with the highest probability at the end of the year was 4.50-4.75%, or the current rate after the Fed's 0.25% increase earlier this month.

The new modal estimate now sees rates at 4.75-5.00% at the end of this year.

"[Inflation is] down substantially from the peak, and we'll probably see inflation continue to moderate as the year goes on. But even by year-end, optimistically, inflation is still going to be up 3%, maybe 3.5% from a year and a half ago," Cumberland Advisors chief U.S. economist David W. Berson told Yahoo Finance Live Monday.

"My guess is the Fed will not ease this year — it may not tighten much more, we might see fed funds at the peak go a little above 5% — but that's very different from an expectation that by year-end the Fed will ease."

(This post will be updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

