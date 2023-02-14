January CPI preview: Inflation likely rose 0.5% in 2023's first month, consensus says

8
Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·3 min read

Inflation is projected to have risen in the first month of the year, defying optimism from investors and officials over a steady move lower seen in recent readings.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' January Consumer Price Index (CPI) is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Economists expect headline CPI rose 0.5% month-over-month in January, a notable jump from figures seen in recent months. New seasonal adjustments released by the BLS on Friday also switched December's initial reading of a 0.1% monthly drop in headline inflation to an increase of 0.1% in the year's final month.

While the monthly CPI figure likely rose in January, the annual headline number is projected to come down to 6.2% from 6.5% the prior month, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 13: Valentine&#39;s Day gifts are displayed for sale at a H-E-B grocery store on February 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Data released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics suggests that Valentine&#39;s Day spending could climb towards record highs this year despite inflation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Valentine's Day gifts are displayed for sale at a H-E-B grocery store on February 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Core CPI, which removes the volatile food and energy components of the report and is closely tracked by the Fed, is forecast to show a 0.4% rise over the month — on par with the upwardly revised 0.4% increase in December.

On an annual basis, economists expect core CPI rose 5.5% over the year, down modestly from the annual 5.7% in December.

Policymakers monitor "core" inflation more closely due to its nuanced look at key inputs like housing, while the headline CPI figure has moved largely in tandem with volatile energy prices this year.

For Fed Chair Jerome Powell, shelter inflation — a "stickier" component of CPI that has remained stubbornly high — is a key component of evaluating the path forward for interest rates. In a sit-down interview last week in Washington, D.C., Powell said he expects housing inflation to fall in the middle of the year.

"There has been an expectation that [inflation] will go away quickly and painlessly; I don’t think it’s guaranteed that’s the base case," Powell said last Monday at the Economic Club of D.C. "It will take some time."

Investors have recently recalibrated expectations over how quickly inflation is falling and how high the Federal Reserve will raise rates in order to stabilize prices.

Last week, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, which measures market expectations for the federal funds rate, showed the range with the highest probability at the end of the year was 4.50-4.75%, or the current rate after the Fed's 0.25% increase earlier this month.

The new modal estimate now sees rates at 4.75-5.00% at the end of this year.

"[Inflation is] down substantially from the peak, and we'll probably see inflation continue to moderate as the year goes on. But even by year-end, optimistically, inflation is still going to be up 3%, maybe 3.5% from a year and a half ago," Cumberland Advisors chief U.S. economist David W. Berson told Yahoo Finance Live Monday.

"My guess is the Fed will not ease this year — it may not tighten much more, we might see fed funds at the peak go a little above 5% — but that's very different from an expectation that by year-end the Fed will ease."

(This post will be updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Prices are still going up, and consumers are still spending: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

  • Stock market news today: Stock futures inch up ahead of January CPI report

    U.S. stock futures crept higher in the early trade Tuesday as Wall Street awaited a major inflation reading poised to direct expectations on the Federal Reserve's path forward for interest rates.

  • Why January’s CPI report could deal a massive blow to the stock market

    The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.

  • Will CPI reinforce Powell’s disinflation view?

    Economists expect the Labor Department's consumer price index report due out Tuesday to support Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's assessment that U.S. inflation is easing.

  • Coca-Cola sees signs of Powell's 'disinflationary process'

    Spotted at Coca-Cola: The "disinflationary process" recently touted by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Restaurant Brands, parent of Popeyes, Burger King delivers strong Q4 earnings, names new CEO

    Restaurant Brands International (QSR) reported Q4 2022 earnings on Tuesday, February 14 before the market open that mostly were in line with expectations.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks soar as investors look ahead to inflation data

    U.S. stocks gained Monday as Wall Street clawed back from a losing week and an upcoming inflation reading kept investors on their toes.

  • What is happening in Meta’s C-suite shakeup?

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle reports on the latest shakeup in the C-suite at Meta.

  • George Soros loads up on Tesla and these other beaten-down stocks

    Billionaire investor George Soros appeared to remain bullish on Tesla — and some other beaten-down names — as the year came to a close.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Tesla workers launch union campaign in New York

    In a letter to Tesla management, the employees announced their plan to unionize with the Workers United Upstate New York. The union, if formed, would be the first for Tesla, which up until now has managed to avoid unionization at its U.S. facilities unlike some other major automakers. Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to unions and faced the ire of the U.S. National Labor Relations Board when they directed him to delete a 2018 tweet saying employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union.

  • 6 Stocks Up 100% From Lows Can Go Even Higher, Analysts

    S&P 500 investors are boldly piling into select stocks this year — prompting several to double from their lows. But analysts still see upside despite their huge runs.

  • S&W Seed Drops After Q2 Bottom-Line Miss

    S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year, to $12.94 million, beating the consensus of $11.65 million. Gross margin for the quarter improved 820 basis points to 21.3%, and the gross profit rose 65% to $2.7 million. Operating expenses declined 14.9% to $8.99 million. Operating loss for the quarter was $(6.2) million versus a loss of $(8.9) million last year. The company held $1.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $

  • Futures edge higher ahead of consumer inflation data

    The Labor Department report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show consumer prices climbed 0.5% in January, on a month-over-month basis following a 0.1% rise in December. Markets have had an upbeat start to this year, driven by a renewed interest in growth stocks that were left battered in 2022 as the Fed worked to bring steep prices under control. However, the rally has stalled recently as signs of a still-tight labor market and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers gave way to expectations of the U.S. central bank staying hawkish throughout the year.

  • Gold edges higher as U.S. inflation data takes centre stage

    Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar slipped, with investors positioning for a U.S. inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.4% to $1,871.50. "Gold prices are seeing a modest rebound off 1-month lows as U.S. yields and the dollar slip back ahead of this afternoon's January CPI report," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Set to Disclose Fourth-Quarter Equity Holdings

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is expected to release its 13F filing for the fourth quarter later Tuesday. Institutional investors that manage more than $100 million are required to file the form disclosing their equity holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of each quarter. The filing only reflects what firms held as of the end of the previous quarter—not necessarily what portfolios look like today. But many investors view it as a way to get a sen

  • Inflation data will test 'disinflation' optimism: What to know this week

    A busy economic calendar in the week ahead will have investors focused on signs inflation is — or isn't — starting to mdoerate across the U.S. economy.

  • Survivors leave earthquake zone in Turkey, focus turns to homeless

    Survivors joined a mass exodus from earthquake-hit zones in Turkey on Tuesday, some leaving their homes with little hope of coming back or seeing loved ones pulled away from the rubble, at a time when some of the rescue operations are leaving. "It is very hard ... We will start from zero, without belongings, without a job," said 22-year-old Hamza Bekry, a Syrian originally from Idlib who has lived in Hatay, in southern Turkey, for 12 years. He will become one of more than 158,000 people who have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkey hit by the quake, one of the deadliest tremors in the region's modern history.

  • Here's A Simple Way To Bet On Semiconductor Plays Like NVDA Stock

    With semiconductor stocks like Nvidia, TSM and AMD rebounding, the SMH ETF offers a simple one-trade way to tap into that trend.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Defense Chiefs to Discuss Tanks, Ammunition

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s allies will be joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Brussels Tuesday to discuss weapons deliveries, including tanks and ammunition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters the issue of aircraft is “not the most urgent” right now, though discussions are ongoing. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Ti