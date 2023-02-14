January CPI inflation report due today: Live updates on stock market and more

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
A new report on inflation is due this morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that the annual rate of price increases will slow to 6.2% in January following a decline to 6.5% in December. More broadly, inflation has cooled recently from  a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.

Last month's consumer price index report paved the way for the Federal Reserve to hike rates by a traditional 0.25 percentage point, a significant shift from its more aggressive stance at prior meetings when it raised rates by 0.75 and 0.50 percentage points.

Stocks rallied in response to the Fed's latest decision, anticipating that the central bank was closer to pausing rate hikes. But January's surprising blowout jobs report, which showed U.S. employers added 517,000 new positions, will prompt the Fed to continue raising rates to lower inflation given the low unemployment rate, Fed Chairman Powell said last week.

CPI expectations: Inflation could ease faster than Fed believes, reducing need for rate hikes, easing recession risk

Today's data will likely provide more clarity on the Fed's game plan for the rest of the year. Follow along for live updates:

When is CPI released?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow futures

Futures trading for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are moving slightly higher leading up to the report's release. The index is up over 1% for the past week.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: A customer shops for eggs at a H-E-B grocery store on February 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Wholesale egg prices have begun declining more than 50% since December record highs according to Urner Barry data.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: A customer shops for eggs at a H-E-B grocery store on February 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Wholesale egg prices have begun declining more than 50% since December record highs according to Urner Barry data. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775938581 ORIG FILE ID: 1464257767

10-year Treasury

Yields for 10-year Treasury notes closed yesterday near 3.7%. That's close to the month's high.

What does CPI stand for?

CPI stands for consumer price index. It measures changes in how much the average urban American consumer pays across the board for goods and services over a given period of time.

January CPI expectations

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict prices rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis from December's 0.1% monthly increase. On an annual basis, they estimate a 6.2% rise in prices.

Current CPI inflation rate

The current rate of inflation is 6.5% on annual basis.

Next Fed meeting

The next meeting is scheduled for March 21-22.

Fed 2023 schedule: Here's when the Fed will meet again

Fed rate hike

The big question is what will this CPI report mean for the Fed. Most economists believe it's unlikely to drastically shift their stance when they meet next month. They're expecting another 0.25 percentage point rate hike.

Inflation news

The initial CPI report for December found that consumer prices declined by 0.1% from November. However, revised data released last week found that prices actually rose by 0.1% in December. It also found that prices rose by 0.2% in November versus the previously reported 0.1% increase.

These revisions resulted from annual adjustments the BLS makes to account for seasonal variation in CPI data. These adjustments correct for price changes that correspond to seasonal demand. For instance, bathing suit prices tend to increase as the summer approaches but are discounted leading up to August.

Causes of inflation

A variety of factors are contributing to the high level of inflation Americans have been experiencing for over a year. The factors include increased demand resulting from stimulus checks, labor shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine which caused energy prices and other commodities to become more expensive.

Another cause of inflation is wage gains. That's because when workers earn more money it gives producers the ability to pass on more price increases.

Wage growth in 2022: It showed signs of slowing. Is it enough to avert a recession?

2023 recession odds: Putting the brakes on runaway wage growth could help avoid a recession in 2023, but it won't be easy

Average hourly earnings currently hover around $33, a 4.4% rise from last year, according to data from January's jobs report.

When is the next inflation report?

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, comes out on Feb. 24. The next CPI report is due on March 14.

Core CPI

Core CPI is a measure of the change in consumer prices excluding energy and food which are generally the most volatile components of CPI. Economists expect core CPI for January to drop to 5.5% on an annual basis from 5.7% in December.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CPI report live updates on inflation numbers, stock market and more

