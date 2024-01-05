January at Holmes library stocked with storytimes, playgroup, authors, Sasquatch Seekers

Here is a list of January programs at the Holmes County District Public Library. Visit the library, or call 330-674-5972 for more information or to register for any of the events.

Winter Reading Program: Jan. 2-March 2Choose Adult, Teen or Children’s, and read for a chance to win prizes! Registration is required.

Storytimes at the Central Library – 10:30 a.m. Fridays Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Kids ages 2 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Little Learners Playgroup at the Central Library – 11 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Kids up to age 5, with an adult, will engage in activities to promote reading and social skills. Snacks will be provided.

Storytimes at the East Branch – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Kids ages 2 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Storytimes at the Killbuck Community Library – 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Kids ages 2-5, with an adult, are invited to join us for stories, songs, rhymes and more.

Nutrition 101 – Central Library, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 Jackie Kaufman, registered dietician nutritionist at Pomerene Hospital will discuss popular diets. There will be a door prize drawing for a Kinetics massage gift card.

STEAMkids Club – Central Library, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 School-age kids will make a light maze and solve the law of light reflection. Registration is required.

Paws to Read – Central Library, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 13 Kids are invited to read to a certified therapy dog from Caring Therapy Canines.

Author Gregg Olsen has written a book about the 1977 death of Ida Stutzman on her farm south of Dalton. He will present a program at the Holmes County Public Library on Jan. 19.

Author Gregg Olsen – Central Library, 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19This New York Times, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal award-winning author has been a guest on dozens of national and local television shows, including educational programs. Hear the story behind “Justice for Ida” when Gregg Olsen, discusses “The Amish Wife.” Registration is required.

Sasquatch Seekers – Central Library, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22Ages 10-15 are invited to explore the world of Bigfoot. Is he real or just a myth? Create Bigfoot pictures and receive some Bigfoot swag. Registration is required.

Bluey Wackadoo Day – Central Library, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 Join a fun day enjoying all things “Bluey”, with games and crafts. Registration is required.

Adult book discussion, 1 p.m. Jan. 30 - Central Library reading “The Bear and the Nightingale”by Katherine Arden, and 6 p.m. - Jitters Coffee House reading “At the Coffee Shop of Curiosities” by Heather Webber.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Author Gregg Olsen to visit Holmes library; Sasquatch Seekers, too