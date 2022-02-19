January indictments handed down

The Guardian

Analysis: Just as Russian armour and helicopters are edging up the border, Russian messaging is also advancing to the brink A cannon mounted on a Russian war ship fires during a naval exercise in the Black Sea, as seen in a still taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on 18 February. Photograph: AP The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood