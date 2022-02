Motley Fool

It bears multiple similarities to the previous meme-token ruler, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). In dollar terms, an investment of $2.29 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021 would've made you a millionaire by the end of the year, had you held on. Things were even crazier at one point, because the token was up by more than double that amount by the end of October, hitting an all-time high of $0.000089.