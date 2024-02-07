January marked unusually warm and rainy month for North Jersey. Here are the details

January 2024 started the year with some extreme weather patterns, but not in the ways you may normally think for winter.

According to Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers, the month saw temperatures soaring 5.2 degrees above normal, accompanied by remarkable precipitation patterns.

Snowfall for the season stands at 7.8 inches, which is 9.8 below normal, compared to the averages since 1964.

But it wasn't just the warmth that made headlines. Precipitation levels skyrocketed to 6.49 inches despite the low snow totals, well beyond the norm due to rain. Jan. 9 witnessed record-breaking rainfall, with 3.38 inches drenching the region. This not only set a daily record but also marked the wettest January day on record since 1965, Ziff said.

New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson said this was the wettest January in 25 years and follows this past December which was the wettest on record.

"The statewide 6.39 inches of rain and melted snow was 2.90 inches above the 1991-2020 normal," Robinson said.

The temperatures fluctuated throughout the month, ultimately averaging 34.7 degrees statewide. "This was 3.0 degrees above the 1991-2020 normal and ranks as the 20th mildest January," Robinson said.

The torrential rain brought with it high wind gusts, reaching over 50 mph, resulting in minor tree damages and power outages.

Temperatures also varied severely. On Jan.13, the mercury peaked at a staggering 60 degrees in Bergenfield, while plunging to a chilly 16 degrees Jan. 17.

Jan. 9 to 10 brought about a major rainstorm that swept through the area, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Precipitation amounts exceeding 4 inches in some sports of North Jersey. The intense weather conditions disrupted travel, with flooded highways and canceled flights causing chaos across the region.

In addition to the rainfall records, snowfall also made its mark on the month. Despite an overall deficit in snowfall for the season, January 2024 saw 1.2 inches of snowfall on the Jan. 16, per Ziff.

