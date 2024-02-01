January rainfall report higher than 2023, wind and more rain expected over the weekend

The year is starting out very wet with higher amounts of rainfall compared to previous years.

The National Weather Service station at Abilene Regional Airport reports January rainfall totals of 2.29 inches. The January 2023 report total was only 0.73 inches.

Comparative totals in the past 15 years date to Jan. 2012 with 2.77 inches and 2017 with 1.93 inches.

On Friday, Jan. 26, they recorded the most one-day rainfall this year at 0.82 inches. Locals experienced flooding throughout the day with residual standing water over the weekend.

Lunch-hour motorists in Abilene dealt with a light rain and slick streets as seen in this Jan. 11, 2022, file photo. The rain was to be a short-lived experience, with sunny skies returning and the temperature jumping 20 degrees.

Precipitation is not out of the forecast for the first weekend of February.

The NWS predicts a series of upper-level atmospheric disturbances will bring chances of rain and possibilities for thunderstorms to parts of West Central Texas.

Timing and amount of precipitation are still undetermined but can be expected to start Friday morning and carry through to Friday night or Saturday morning.

As the weather system moves through the area over the weekend, windy conditions are expected through Monday. Anticipated wind speed ranges from 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: January rainfall nears three inches for Abilene, more rain expected