January sentencing date set for Capitol insurrectionist Christopher Worrell

About nine weeks after his arrest for skipping a federal sentencing hearing, Capitol insurrectionist Christopher Worrell will finally learn his verdict next month.

Court records indicate that U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Friday scheduled Worrell's in-person sentencing Jan. 4.

The Department of Justice has asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000, and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

Worrell, 52, was arrested at his longtime girlfriend's home Sept. 28. The sheriff's office assisted the FBI with the warrant. He had been missing since mid-August. The FBI said in a news release that he had tried to "covertly" return to his home.

Worrell's attorneys haven't returned calls for comment since September. His once-court-appointed guardian and girlfriend Trish Priller on Oct. 2 told this news organization she was no longer affiliated with Worrell's legal matters.

An arrest affidavit from the sheriff's office said deputies with the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit responded around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to the 200 block of Stanhope Circle and assisted the FBI in Worrell's apprehension.

The report said federal agents found Worrell unconscious on the kitchen floor.

Prior coverage: 'Fugitive' Christopher Worrell released from Collier County, remanded to DOJ

First responders rendered aid and took Worrell to an undisclosed hospital.

Andrea Aprea, spokesperson for the FBI, previously told this news organization Worrell had his initial court appearance Oct. 3 and was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals to be transported to Washington, D.C.

He was charged as being a fugitive from justice with the FBI, obstructing justice and violating the conditions of his release.

Worrell remains in federal custody at an undisclosed location. He was convicted in May on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing originally scheduled for Aug. 18. The hearing was canceled that week, days prior to his court appearance.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Worrell was accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers, among other crimes. He was a member of the Proud Boys group.

Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Worrell faces down judge in January sentencing for role in Capitol mob