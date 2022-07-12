January shooting in Springfield cemetery determined to be murder-suicide, police say

The Springfield Police Department has announced that the shooting in Springfield National Cemetery in late January was a murder-suicide.

On January 31, around 1:30 p.m., an employee of the cemetery found Mark Young, 38, and Justin Baker, 46, dead with gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that the two men knew each other and were living together. After months of investigation, detectives have announced that the evidence indicates that the incident was a murder-suicide.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the investigation was inconclusive as to who shot whom first.

According to a release from the department, they are not seeking any suspects and the case has now been closed.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

