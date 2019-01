January specials: Your monthly guide to freebies and meal deals

January is the month of resolutions.

And if you're resolving to save more money in 2019, you've come to the right place.

Welcome to USA TODAY's January guide of free food, meal deals, made-up food holidays and other savings.

One of the month's sweetest days is Jan. 23, which is National Pie Day not to be confused with Pi Day held March 14.

Here are the deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Limited-time specials

Burger King: Get a free order of Chicken Fries when you spend $5 on DoorDash through Sunday, Jan. 6 with promo code NEWYEAR. To get this deal, add the Chicken Fries to your DoorDash cart and enter the code. According to the offer details, it is limited to the first 30,000 orders and valid for participating Burger King locations within DoorDash's delivery zones. Not valid for pickup or dine-in.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Through Monday, Jan. 7, college football fans can get free delivery on any Chipotle order $10 or more for the first-ever "Chipotle Free Delivery Bowl." To redeem the offer, place a delivery order on the chain's mobile app or online at order.chipotle.com. No coupon code is needed and orders $10 or more will be eligible for free delivery.

IHOP: For a limited time at participating locations, get all-you-can-eat pancakes with any breakfast combo or get just the pancakes for $4.99. Dine-in and buttermilk pancakes only. Some exclusions apply and this offer isn't valid with senior and kids meals.

Metro Diner: Jan. 1 was National Bloody Mary Day and through Friday, Jan. 4, Metro Diner has $2.99 Bloody Mary drinks from open to close.

New year, new morning, new you!

Papa John's: To celebrate the launch of the new and more rewarding Papa Rewards program, Papa John's has a contest going on through Sunday, Jan. 6. Learn more at www.papajohns.com/PapaDough.

Taco Bell: Not a deal, but in a tweet Taco Bell announced the Naked Chicken Chalupa is back on the menu "for a hot second" and to "get it ASAP before it disappears again."

Jan. 2: Free shrimp at Outback and more

Cicis: Wednesday is National Buffet Day and the restaurant chain known for its pizza buffet has a coupon for a free adult buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and a large drink.

Outback Steakhouse: The chain is celebrating Iowa's win in the Outback Bowl by giving away free Coconut Shrimp Wednesday. To get this freebie with any purchase, say "Outback Bowl" to your server.